BTS has one of the most excitable fan bases in all of entertainment, so the group’s upcoming concerts in South Korea may be tough for them to deal with.

Variety reports the band has shows taking place on March 10, 12, and 13 and Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, but new rules will make those concerts tamer than most BTS shows. BTS’ management company Big Hit Music said in a statement, “Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting, and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines.”

They added, “Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue COVID-19 control measures. The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”

South Korea’s Ministry Of Culture, Sports, And Tourism has limited each show at 15,000 attendees per night, which is well below the stadium’s 70,000-person capacity. Meanwhile, Big Hit also plans to provide attendees with clappers to help create a more lively environment.

For American fans who want to see BTS (and cheer as loud as they’d like), the group recently announced a four-night run of shows at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. For those just wanting to know what a BTS concert is like, revisit our review of one of the group’s 2021 shows at Inglewood’s Sofi Stadium.