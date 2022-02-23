It looks like BTS’ mini-tour model is holding strong for the K-Pop supergroup. After their very successful launch of not just the titular single, “Permission To Dance,” — which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, no less — but a four-night show run in LA, they’re now extending that setup to other cities. Just recently announcing another four-night stint in their native Seoul, marking the group’s first live shows in Korea since 2019, those performances will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13.

And following up those dates, they’ve now added yet another set of shows in April. Returning to the United States this time, BTS will be performing at the entertainment capitol of the world — Las Vegas. Across April 8, 9, 15 and 16, the pop icons will grace the stage at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium. This means any local California fans who missed their chance to see the group when they were in Los Angeles in late 2021 are getting another shot. Fans can register to purchase tickets for the new dates, beginning now and running through Saturday, February 26 at 5pm PST. You can register to do so right here — tickets officially go on sale on March 8. Godspeed to everyone trying to get a spot, and in case you don’t, check out our review of their LA show right here.