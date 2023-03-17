The future of BTS may be up in the air, according to Bang Si-Hyuk, the CEO of the band’s agency HYBE. But that isn’t stopping the members from releasing new music in the meantime before they fulfill their mandatory military obligations. Back in January, Jimin announced his solo debut album, Face, would be dropping soon.

Now, just a week out from its official release date, the singer has shared the lead single, “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” along with an accompanying visual. Directed by OUI Production’s Oui Kim, Jimin shows that despite the hiatus from the group, he hasn’t lost a step. With an army of dancers, Jimin puts his moves on full display as the camera smoothly flows to catch the intricately choreographed move.

In an interview with Consequence, Jimin hinted at what fans should expect from the visual, saying, “First, we tried to focus on the performance and express the really intense vibe of the song,” in which the mark was hit spot on. Jimin later added, “We tried to express the grand scale of the song and [the ideas of] determination, passion, and overcoming. ‘Set me free’ means setting myself free, so I thought it was important that I be the one to set myself free — not someone else. In the end, I’m the one who has to set myself free.”

Watch the video for “Set Me Free Pt. 2” above.

Face is out 3/24 via Bighit Music. Find more information here.