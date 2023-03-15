The BTS Army was heartbroken when news broke that the beloved K-pop group was being forced into a musical hiatus due to South Korea’s mandatory military service policy imposed on each of the group’s seven members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook). While members Jimin, Suga, and J-Hope have all released or at least announced solo music, the impression has been that after they’ve fulfilled their military obligations, an epic BTS reunion would take place around 2025.

However, following Bang Si-Hyuk’s (CEO of the band’s agency HYBE) appearance at the Kwanghun Forum, the future of the band seems to be up in the air. In quotes gathered by The Kpop Herald, when asked about the band’s future return, Bang said, “We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will’,” adding, “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target [the date of 2025].”

Bang went on to add that HYBE hasn’t yet renewed the band’s contract. stating that they “still ha[s] time left.”

“We’ll discuss [contract renewal with the members] within the time, and I believe it will be right for us to speak about it after the discussion ends,” said Bang.

As for when fans can expect the band to have satisfied their military obligation, Bang said, “The enlistment schedules are private information, so I cannot speak about it here. But we will disclose the dates in order transparently once their schedules are confirmed.”

So far, only member Jin has begun has enlisted and fans have overwhelmed the South Korean military with fan mail. Although J-hope is currently working on new music, having recently dropped a single “On The Street,” with J. Cole, he is expected to enlist soon.