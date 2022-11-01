Black Friday is about to be renamed to a new day for BTS’ Army this year.

Following the successful solo releases from BTS members J-Hope and Jin this year, leader RM will be the next member to release a solo project outside of the supergroup.

According to a news hit from Soompi, South Korean broadcasting network JTBC News reported today (November 1), the BTS member would be releasing a solo album on November 25. A source from BigHit Music responded to the report and confirmed the news and added that RM, whose real name is Namjoon, “is currently in preparations.”

RM is the third member to release a solo project this year after J-Hope’s Jack in the Box (July 15) and Jin’s “The Astronaut” (October 28).

However, this isn’t the first time RM has released a solo album. The BTS leader has released two mixtapes in the past: RM (2015) and mono (2018). Just two months ago, the Korean artist collaborated with alternative Korean hip-hop group Balming Tiger for a feature on their single “Sexy Nukim.”

Though there is no further information on the promo schedule, release date, tracklist, and more, fans and followers are now able to mark their calendars and countdown the days until RM’s release.