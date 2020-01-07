BTS Announce ‘Map Of The Soul: 7,’ Their Third Release Of The Past 12 Months

The past year been a tremendous time for BTS fans. In April of 2019, the group released the Map Of The Soul: Persona EP, which featured Halsey on “Boy With Luv” and a writing credit for Ed Sheeran on “Make It Right.” Then in June, they dropped the soundtrack album for their mobile game, BTS World. Now the group has announced that there is even more new material on the way: BTS’ new album, Map Of The Soul: 7 is set for release on February 21. The album will be available for pre-order beginning on January 9.

This announcement comes shortly after the group made history at the Golden Disc Awards, which are akin to the Grammys in South Korea. They came away with both Daesangs, which are the two top prizes given out at the awards. Map Of The Soul: Persona won the album daesang (which is like the Grammy for Album Of The Year), and “Boy With Luv” won the digital song daesang (similar to a single of the year award). No artist had ever won both awards at any point on their career, yet BTS did it in the same year. This marked their third total (and consecutive) album daesang, and their first digital song daesang.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out 2/21 via Big Hit Entertainment.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.