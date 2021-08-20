BTS have officially cancelled their Map Of The Soul World Tour, citing ongoing pandemic concerns. “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map Of The Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” a statement from the K-pop favorites’ label Big Hit Music read. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

The tour was originally announced in January 2020 and scheduled to kick off in April 2020 but was ultimately postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020. Now, the tour has been officially cancelled, according to the statement. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

BTS joins a handful of other big-name acts who’ve cancelled tour dates due to ongoing concerns around Covid’s highly contagious Delta variant. This week, Garth Brooks called off the next five dates of his stadium tour, citing COVID safety concerns: “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a statement. Nine Inch Nails also cancelled the remainder of its 2021 shows, saying, “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”