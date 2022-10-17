BTS 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022
The BTS Army Is Heartbroken (But Also Proud) After A Years-Long Hiatus Due To Military Service Was Announced

After a successful show in the city of Busan over the weekend, and while the western hemisphere was already getting ready for bed or were already asleep earlier this morning (October 17), BTS and BigHit Music broke the internet confirming the group’s mandatory military service.

In a statement shared via Twitter, the group will go on hiatus until “around 2025” so all seven members would be able to serve the military then return at the same time. Initially, there was a pending decision to be made in December on whether or not the group would be excused or delayed, but the Korean music label has confirmed the group’s eldest Jin has withdrawn his application to delay his enlistment. The same has been done for the rest of the members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — and will serve on their own personal timeline following Jin’s enlistment.

The news on Jin being the first BTS member to enlist comes to no surprise as he approaches his 30s — the age to which compulsory military service can be extended, according to the 2020 amendment of the Military Service Act. However, his soon-to-be hiatus from the music scene will not leave ARMY empty handed. The label’s statement also confirmed the member’s solo project is coming very soon.

But, of course, all of this news is overwhelming to some of the global ARMY. (Especially if this is what you’re waking up to the first thing in the morning.) With that being said, we compiled some of the reactions — light hearted, encouraging, witty, and funny — made after BigHit’s announcement this morning, so check it out below.

