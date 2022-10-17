For years now, BTS fans have been wondering about the group’s fate when it comes to the military service that South Korean men are mandated to serve. There has been talk of the band members getting an alternative to military service, still performing during their service, and even not doing it at all.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the group’s fate would be decided by December, but ARMY didn’t have to wait that long to learn how it’s going down: In a statement shared today (October 17), Big Hit Music said “the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service” and that the band will reconvene “around 2025.”

The statement continued, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

It concludes, “‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.”

In terms of career momentum, this isn’t the best time for BTS to go on a break: They got their first US No. 1 single, “Dynamite” in 2020 and have maintained a high level of global success since then.

Find the full Big Hit statement below.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022