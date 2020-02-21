BTS’ Kinetic ‘ON’ Video Is A Huge, Dance-Filled Production

Today marks the release of BTS’ Map Of The Soul: 7, which is their third release of the past 12 months. Fans haven’t had to do much waiting for new music from the group lately, and now they’ve been further rewarded with a new video for “ON.”

The groups’ new “ON” video is referred to as “Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima.” The clip was filmed in a giant outdoor area, and the band’s energetic choreography is aided by 30 dancers and a 12-person marching band.

BTS’ RM previously said of the song, “It is like a big diary for our past seven years… a shrunk version of the BTS identity. We can stumble from time to time, but we got back up. The title ‘ON’ is very brief, when we say ‘ON,’ it can be interpreted to anything. It is a declaration that we admitted our destiny.”

The full release of Map Of The Soul: 7 has ushered a whopping 20 fresh tracks into the world, including a new version of “ON,” which features vocals from Sia.

Watch the “ON” video above, and listen to the Sia-featuring version of the song below.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out now via Big Hit Entertainment. Get it here.