Almost two years ago, writer Maria Sherman published her book Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS, which told the chaotic, riveting tale of fangirls. It discussed boy bands such as New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, One Direction, and BTS, and explored the meaning and power of their predominantly female and queer fan bases which are so often dismissed and underestimated. It has been announced today that the book will be adapted into a movie, fittingly titled Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up. It will be directed by Gia Coppola, who worked on Palo Alto, for the studio XTR as well as Aggregate Films.

“When I started Larger Than Life half a decade ago, my ambition was to write something that did justice to boy band fans, to celebrate their enthusiasm, undeniable influence, and life-affirming joy,” Sherman told Deadline. “Telling that story on screen seemed like a total fantasy. Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up. could not be more appropriately titled; working with XTR, Aggregate, and the brilliant Gia Coppola is a dopamine hit that rivals shouting along to a pop song’s bridge. I mean, in the immortal words of One Direction, what a feeling!”