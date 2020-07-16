Believe it or not, it’s been almost 10 years since Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik formed One Direction as part of the television series The X Factor. The boyband took the world by storm before parting ways in 2015 to focus on solo careers, a few of which have been distinctly successful. Next week marks the official 10-year anniversary and fans have been buzzing about a possible reunion for months. Now, the band has finally appeased their fanbase and revealed exactly what they have in store to celebrate a decade of One Direction.

According to the group’s PR firm, Simon Jones PR, One Direction is observing the major milestone with a 10-year celebration video made especially for fans. This commemorative video will take a look back on One Direction’s career — from their The X Factor debut to selling out the world’s biggest stadiums — and include clips, highlights, performances, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Along with the special video, One Direction is launching a website dedicated to their anniversary. According to the PR firm, the website “will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience” in the form of a timeline charting the group’s history. The timeline will act as an archive for music videos, artwork, TV performances, and exclusive content. The company added that there will be a special mixtape feature, which will curate a shareable playlist based on how fans have interacted with the site’s content and which era of One Direction they spend the most time exploring.

One Direction’s 10-year celebration kicks of 7/23.