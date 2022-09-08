BTS fans who stayed up late last night or are waking up this morning are in for a pleasant surprise: The group just unexpectedly released BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage — LA, a new concert film, which is streaming now on Disney+. The premiere comes on Disney+ Day, which features programming premieres and deals for new subscribers.

The film was taped during the group’s run of sold-out shows at So-Fi Stadium in 2021, on November 27 to 28 and December 1 and 2. Permission To Dance On Stage runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and fans note that along with performances, the film includes behind-the-scenes moments from backstage and subtitles for every song in multiple languages.

All four concerts had the same setlists for the main set, although the encores differed each night, so for an idea of what songs may be in the film, find the setlist for the December 1 performance below. Also check out the Permission To Dance On Stage trailer above.

1. ”On”

2. “Fire”

3. “Dope”

4. “DNA”

5. “Blue & Grey”

6. “Black Swan”

7. “Blood Sweat & Tears”

8. “Fake Love”

9. “Life Goes On”

10. “Boy With Luv”

11. “Dynamite”

12. “Butter”

13. “Airplane Pt. 2”

14. “Silver Spoon”

15. “Dis-Ease”

16. “Telepathy”

17. “Stay”

18. “So What”

19. “I Need U”

20. “Save Me”

21. “Idol”

22. “Spring Day” (encore)

23. “Answer: Love Myself” (encore)

24. “Permission To Dance” (encore)