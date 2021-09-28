BTS have been having an epic year, and they’ve decided to build off all their momentum by sharing some select tour dates with their Los Angeles fans. After recently performing at the United Nations itself, embracing their status as South Korean ambassadors, and watching “Butter” become a bonafide, record-breaking contender for song of the summer, these K-Pop stars knew there was only one thing left to do: Take LA by storm.

Tonight the band announced they will be performing four nights in Los Angeles at the brand new SoFi Stadium for the “Permission To Dance On Stage — LA” mini tour. Their dates will be the last weekend in November beginning November 27 and November 28 and followed up with two more dates mid-week on December 1 and December 2. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin starting Tuesday, October 5 at 3 PM PST. Those who purchased VIP tickets for the group’s canceled Map Of The Soul tour will get first access, with all other ticket purchasers for that tour following as the next tier. Then, members of their fan club will have access, followed by verified fan pre-sale and finally general public. Here’s the breakdown:

10/5 3pm PT Day 1 – VIP Purchasers: MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR PRESALE

10/6 3pm PT Day 2 – Ticket Purchasers: MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR PRESALE

10/7 3pm PT Day 3 – BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE

10/8 3pm PT Day 4 – General Verified Fan Presale

10/9 3pm PT Day 5 – General Public Onsale

Check out all the info on registration and when tickets will be available right here.