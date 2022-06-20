BTS are US chart titans now, but it took them a little bit to get here: Their debut project, 2 Cool 4 Skool, came out back in 2013. They broke through with 2018’s Love Yourself: Tear, which became their first No. 1 album in the US after debuting in the top spot. The chart-toppers poured in after that and now, they’ve added another: On the new Billboard 200 chart dated June 25, the group’s new anthology album Proof debuts at No. 1, making it their sixth chart-topping album overall.

It debuts on top thanks to 314,000 equivalent album units earned, most of which come from CD sales: The release had 266,000 album sales and was only released physically on CD, and of those sales, just 6,500 were digital albums. The 259,000 CD sales is the biggest week for an album on CD in the US since Adele’s 30 sold 378,000 CDs in its debut week this past November.

All in all, Proof had the biggest week for an album by a group, both in terms of units earned and albums sales. Overall, it’s second after the debut week of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, with 330,000 album sales and 521,000 units overall.

This all comes after BTS said they were going on hiatus before backtracking and insisting they actually aren’t.

