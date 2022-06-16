Following a week of rumors, BTS member Jungkook is setting the record straight. Earlier this week, he took to South Korean live streaming app V-Live to clarify any rumors or misunderstandings, particularly those of a break-up.

Jungkook spoke in Korean during the stream, and while there were no English subtitles onscreen, a rep for Jungkook clarified that he had said that the group will not be disbanding or taking a hiatus, per Rolling Stone. Rather, the group will remain active as a band, even as the individual members work on their solo projects.

Jungkook also revealed that the group will shoot a video for their “Run BTS” cut from their Proof album.

Earlier this week, a rep for the band also confirmed that the band will not be breaking up, saying, “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.

The group’s label, Big Hit, also said in a statement, “BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group’s long run as a team. Big Hit Music will actively support the artists.”