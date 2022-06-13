Just earlier this morning, BTS delivered their Proof Live livestream performance, playing a set consisting of three songs and some banter, which in total ran for about 25 minutes. A highlight from the brief set was an appearance from Anderson .Paak, who played drums on the performance of the band’s newest song, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

Anderson Paak on the same stage with @BTS_twt, playing drums for them 🫂😭💜. That 1 meeting led to a blossomed camaraderie & here they're! Lol and he's naturally a goofy guy, that kaja, jjinja? 😭😂💜

"My son, he made me a fan. I've been ARMY ever since."#ProofLive #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/h0caj0gB8A — cestlavie_90⁷💜 (@cestlavie9090) June 13, 2022

There’s some context here: .Paak met up with the band as they performed at SoFi Stadium in November and shared a photo, writing, “lmk if you need another member! I work well in groups!!!” In an early 2021 interview, he also noted of trying to link up with BTS, “I’m working on trying to get that plug, man. If you know of any way, let me know, bro.” He also said of conversations with his son, “I tell him, ‘Yeah, K-pop is where it’s at, man. Make sure you keep up with your Korean because you could be rapping in Korean one day, and we’ll fly your ass out there, and you won’t got to worry about sh*t.'”

Aside from mutual musical interest, .Paak and BTS have a shared connection via their Korean heritage: BTS is of course from South Korea while .Paak’s mother is Korean (as is his wife, Jae Lin).

Check out the full performance above.

Anderson .Paak is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.