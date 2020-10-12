Getty Image
BTS Own The Top Two Spots On The Hot 100 Thanks To Their Second No. 1 Single, A 'Savage Love' Remix

BTS made chart history when “Dynamite” landed in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, and they’re not done re-writing the record books: The group is back on top of the Hot 100 chart dated October 17 thanks to a remix of Jawsh 685’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” on which BTS and Jason Derulo feature and which is now No. 1. The song is Derulo’s second No. 1 single and Jawsh 685’s first.

Furthermore, “Dynamite” is No. 2, which makes BTS the first group to simultaneously have the top two songs since The Black Eyed Peas did in June and July 2009 with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” This makes BTS only the fifth group to ever have the top two Hot 100 songs in the same week: Black Eyes Peas, Outkast (who did so for eight weeks in 2003-04), the Bee Gees (five weeks in 1978), and The Beatles (10 weeks in 1964).

In the wake of the accomplishment, BTS thanked their fans, writing on Twitter, “Two songs on top of the chart! Thank you ARMY for all your love!”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which recently broke the record for the most weeks spent in the top 5 of the Hot 100, is No. 6 on the new chart. This is the song’s 34th week in the top ten, which means it is closing in on the record for most weeks spent in the top 10, which is currently held by Post Malone’s “Circles” at 39 weeks.

