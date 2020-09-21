As it does every Monday, Billboard has unveiled the top ten of its weekly Hot 100 chart. This time around, on the chart dated September 26, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is No. 1 for its fourth total week. Achieving No. 1 status for any amount of time is impressive, but “WAP” remaining on top isn’t the biggest headline from this week’s chart. Instead, that comes courtesy of The Weeknd. “Blinding Lights” clocks in at No. 5 on the new chart, which makes this the 28th week the song has spent in the top five of the Hot 100, which is now the most ever.

“Blinding Lights” has broken a three-way tie it was previously in with Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and The Chainsmokers’ Halsey-featuring “Closer,” both of which have spent 27 total weeks in the top five.

.@theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" has now spent 28 total weeks in the top 5 of the #Hot100, breaking the record for the most of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 21, 2020

Post Malone set a similar record earlier this year, when “Circles” became the new leader in weeks spent within the chart’s top ten spots. It left the top ten this summer, wrapping up its run at 38 total weeks. So, if “Blinding Lights” can manage to stay in the top ten for another eleven weeks, it will overtake that record, too.

