BTS’ TikTok Account Was Hacked And Fans Want An Official Investigation

BTS may have been the best-selling band of 2020, but they’re also in the top 25 most-followed accounts on TikTok. That’s why fans were concerned Tuesday when a mysterious video was uploaded to the group’s page, which has nearly 30 million followers. Upon learning that they had been hacked, fans began immediately calling for BTS’ label to take action.

Hackers were somehow able to gain access to BTS’ massive TikTok account, where they decided to make a few minor changes. Apparently, BTS’ account went from following no one, to following two users that looked as though they might be bots.

The hacker then posted a handful of videos, most of which were deleted, that included a clip of a bunch of cartoon characters dancing together. The caption essentially outed the hacker, directing viewers to go to their main account, @o2m.

BTS’ TIKTOK GOT HACKED, IM CRYING, THIS IS MESS 😭😭💔💔 BTS TikTok bighit#ARMY

The videos have been deleted, but hopefully this gets in control! Pray for BTS, this really happens after Grammy Nomination! Why I feel it's a sneaky crazy creepy sasaeng, protect our boys! 😫😔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1ZOBQEoO0y — Paris (@paris90106274) March 10, 2021

Fans were obviously not happy to see that their fave’s account had been compromised. Many began calling on BTS’ label, Bit Hit Entertainment, to launch an official investigation and sue whoever was responsible.

To the person who hacked BTS Tiktok acc.

THIS IS FOR YOU👇 pic.twitter.com/OrtxijekbD — J|K97 (@Ejj_coleen) March 10, 2021

BigHit realizing bts tiktok was hacked and trying to change the password from btslovesarmy to 7btslovesarmy#BTS TikTok pic.twitter.com/k69vB8ZfOF — 방탄소년단 (@kimchaenery) March 10, 2021

ARMYs knowing that BTS tiktok hacker will get sued. pic.twitter.com/AZuLgOFPna — 메도|मेदो⁷🍊 (@taesteakim) March 10, 2021

BTS TikTok hacked- Armys getting ready to email bighit 😎

pic.twitter.com/6C8SwXuNut — ⟬⟭ ᴮᴱaBrTmSy ⟭⟬ (@bangtan_2692) March 10, 2021

However, other fans weren’t as concerned because it appeared as though the hacker’s video was generally harmless.

BigHit realizing bts tiktok was hacked and trying to change the password from btslovesarmy to 7btslovesarmy#BTS TikTok pic.twitter.com/k69vB8ZfOF — 방탄소년단 (@kimchaenery) March 10, 2021

BigHit realizing bts tiktok was hacked and trying to change the password from btslovesarmy to 7btslovesarmy#BTS TikTok pic.twitter.com/k69vB8ZfOF — 방탄소년단 (@kimchaenery) March 10, 2021

bighit just tweeting achievements while everyone is informing them that bts tiktok got hacked pic.twitter.com/WTgogwg9Ae — 𝐉𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄 ᴮᴸᴹ (@earthyjoon) March 10, 2021

It was only a matter of time before BTS’ team was able to regain access to their account and get everything back to normal. Both BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have yet to address the hacking, and it’s unclear if the label is seeking legal action.