It’s no secret that BTS were huge in 2020. The group had three No. 1 singles in the span of just three months, smashed YouTube streaming records, and even had their country revise military service laws so that they could keep performing. That’s why it comes as no surprise that BTS were officially the best-selling musicians of 2020 across the globe.

The International Federation Of The Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released their official year-end numbers for 2020, which calculates the best-selling musicians of the year. BTS have been on the steady incline for several years, as they finished at No. 2 in 2018 and No. 7 in 2019. But in 2020, they were finally able to secure the top spot as the best-selling musicians of the year. Their impressive feat makes them the first Korean group, and first Asian group as well, to be the top-selling artist globally.

Taylor Swift, however, landed closely behind BTS at No. 2 after releasing two LPs in 2020. Swift was the best-selling artist globally in 2019 after Drake claimed the titled in 2018. This year, however, Drake came in at No. 3 while The Weeknd was at No. 4 and Billie Eilish claimed fifth place.

In a statement about the official report, IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore congratulated BTS for their accomplishment. “BTS are a global phenomenon,” Moore said. “They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world. They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over.”