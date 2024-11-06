By some accounts, “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby is the best-selling single of all time. It’s about to get even more popular, 47 years after the singer’s death, thanks to V. The BTS member teamed up with the Crosby estate for “White Christmas (With V Of BTS),” a duet between V and Crosby of the eternal Christmas classic. It comes out on December 6 at midnight ET.

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby,” V said in a statement. “I grew up listening to his song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’ countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on ‘White Christmas’ with the voice of someone I consider an idol. Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him, and I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song.”

Crosby’s daughter Mary added, “As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way.” Meanwhile, his son, Harry, is “incredibly excited about V joining Dad for the duet of ‘White Christmas.’ We are happy that V will help share the joy of this timeless Christmas song.”

To find out more information on “White Christmas (With V Of BTS),” including how to pre-order vinyl and CD editions, head here.