Anybody who keeps tabs on the music world knows that BTS has a fervent fan base that helps them reach towering heights. The group’s new video for “Dynamite,” their first English-language single, unsurprisingly broke records. Now, some confirmed figures are in, and it turns out the group became the first to ever achieve a significant YouTube milestone: The “Dynamite” video had 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours in the site, which makes it the first video to eclipse 100 million in that time frame.

The previous record holder for most views in 24 hours was Blackpink’s “How You Like That” visual, which racked up 86.3 million views during that period. For further reference, the latest video from PewDiePie, the second most-subscribed-to YouTube user with 106 million subscribers, uploaded a new video 21 hours ago, and it currently has 3.2 million views (as of press time).

This is just the latest record the group achieved with their new video. It was previously reported that the visual got 10 million views in its first 21 minutes, the fastest time for a YouTube video to ever reach that height. Furthermore, during the video’s premiere, there were also between 3 to 4 million concurrent viewers, which of course was also another YouTube record broken.

Watch the “Dynamite” video here.