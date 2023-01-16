If you missed out on seeing BTS’ Yet To Come In Busan, you’ll be able to see it in theaters soon.

First announced last month, ARMY and followers of BTS are now able to grab a sneak peak of what went down on one of the most historic nights in K-pop concert history with BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas.

Though it may not be the same as attending in person, the trailer released today (January 16) may ensue chills down your spine as the teaser shows the iconic septet take the stage in the middle of 55,000 attendees at the in Busan. In a mix of aerial shots of the crowd, or closeups of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performing or running around the stage, to a sea of Army bong lighsticks swaying in unison, BTS’ Yet To Come in Cinema may trigger emotions and, perhaps, tears with the final speeches by the members.

The cinematic cut of BTS’ Yet To Come concert in Busan will be available on the big screen beginning February 1 worldwide. The concert movie will be available to view in, not only 2D, but also ScreenX and 4DX as well. Those wanting to check it out can reserve tickets on the movie’s official website.