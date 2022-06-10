Today, just a little over a month after they announced it, BTS returned with their anthropology album Proof. It arrives with 35 songs to its name as it’s mixed with new and old records that they’ve combined into one body of work to celebrate their ninth anniversary as a band. In a statement about the project, the K-pop group’s label, Big Hit, gave some insight into Proof. “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours,” it read.

One of the new songs on Proof is “Yet To Come” which is a bright and ambitious record that sees the group acknowledging that the best moment in their career has yet to come. “Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die,” BTS sings, flipping the chorus from Kanye West’s Late Registration standout, “Touch The Sky.” The new track also arrived with an uplifting video that captures BTS in high spirits as they wander through a vibrant desert.

As for what’s next, BTS seemingly has a collaboration with Charlie Puth on the way as Puth accidentally confirmed it. Elsewhere, J-Hope recently signed on as a headliner for Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival next month.

You can watch the video for “Yet To Come” above.

Proof is out now via Big Hit Music. You can stream it here.