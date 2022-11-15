Now that the 65th Grammy Awards nominations have been announced, a lot of artists have made Grammy history by reaching new unprecedented milestones. Beyoncé claimed nine nominations bringing her total to 88 and placing her in a tie with her husband Jay-Z for the most all-time Grammy Nominations. Kendrick Lamar’s Album Of The Year nomination for Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, marks the first time that an artist has had four straight releases nominated for Album Of The Year. But BTS have achieved perhaps the most significant feat in terms of breaking Grammy cultural barriers.

The Bangtan Boys received two nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. One for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their “My Universe” collaboration with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and then one for their song “Yet To Come,” which received a nomination for Best Music Video. With the nomination for “Yet To Come,” BTS officially claimed the first ever nomination for a Korean language song. For what it’s worth, “My Universe” is sung half in Korean and half in English, so really both of these nominations marked a first for songs in the Korean language at the Grammys. It’s a credit to the influence of BTS on fans around the world.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Saturday, February 5 in Los Angeles, CA. Check out the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominations here.