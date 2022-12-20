Though the band may be on hiatus until 2025, BTS is keeping the #Army fed. This past October, the boys performed at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, and now, fans will get a chance to see the epic performance. Next year, BTS will share their official Busan concert movie, BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas.

Arriving to theaters in February, Yet To Come will show footage from the concert that has been “re-edited and remixed for the big screen,” according to a press release. Fans will be able to experience Yet To Come in various formats, including screenings with and immersive 270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX, which is designed to replicate the effects of the concert’s live atmosphere and 4DX Screen, which combines the effects of both formats. There will also be a special screening on February 4, in which fans will be given glowsticks to wave throughout the on-screen concert.

“We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS’ awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut,” Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement. “The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”

BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas arrives in theaters on February 1, 2023 and will screen in 110 different countries. Tickets for the screenings will be available for purchase beginning January 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET.