BTS announced in June that they were going on hiatus as a K-pop supergroup to focus on their individual solo careers. Their hiatus took on a different tone yesterday (October 17), as Big Hit Music confirmed BTS’s hiatus will last until “around 2025” because “the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service.” The reaction from BTS Army was predictably immense and mostly supportive, but why does BTS have to serve in the South Korean military?

According to BBC News, “In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 must serve about two years. The seven BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.” The term for any country that requires military service is conscription.

Big Hit Music’s statement included that 29-year-old Jin, the oldest BTS member, “will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.” Jin will turn 30 this December.

Read Big Hit’s full statement below.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022