Last night (January 5), a man reportedly attempted to break into Billie Eilish and Finneas’ childhood home in LA, according to reports from ABC7 Los Angeles, KTLA, and TMZ.

A housekeeper who was not present at the time reportedly received an alert on an electronic device, which showed an unidentified man, wearing all black and a mask, on camera after climbing a fence at the property. The housekeeper didn’t recognize the person and called the police. Officers responded to the Highland Park residence at around 9:15 p.m. and found the suspect, who they took into custody, about a block away from the home. It’s unclear if anything was stolen from the home, but TMZ noted that investigators don’t believe anything was. It’s also uncertain who was at the home at the time of the incident.

In a 2019 installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” Eilish gave James Corden a tour of the home, which Eilish was still living in at the time. A highlight was Finneas’ childhood bedroom, where he and Eilish spent a lot of time working on the latter’s debut album, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Understandably, Eilish has been intentionally quiet about her housing situation, telling Rolling Stone in 2021, “I’m secretive about what’s really going on. It’s been a couple of years now where I’ve been doing my own thing. But secretly, because nobody needs to know that.”