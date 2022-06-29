Calvin Harris’ first Funk Wav Bounces album, which was released in June 2017, has become something of a cult favorite among dance music fans, who’ve agitated for a follow-up ever since. Harris recently began the rollout for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, dropping its first single, “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, in May. Today, he finally shared the project’s long-awaited release date: August 5. He also teased the guestlist via a short video of waves crashing on a sunny shore with the names flashing across the screen.

Those names include 21 Savage, 6lack, Charlie Puth, Chloe, Halsey, Jorja Smith, Justin Timberlake, Latto, Lil Durk, Normani, Offset, Pharrell, Pusha T, Shenseea, Snoop Dogg, Stefflon Don, and Tinashe.

Ironically, there couldn’t be a better time for Harris to return with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, as a new wave of dance music — particularly dance music crafted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers — appears to be cresting. Just weeks ago, Drake surprise-dropped his club-influenced new album, Honestly, Nevermind, prompting a renewed interest and discussion of Black musicians in the art form, then Beyonce followed up with her new single “Break My Soul,” which even had national news programs looking up vocal house legend Robin S. to get her take on the out-of-nowhere revival of Black house music.

You can pre-save Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, out 8/5 via Columbia Records, here