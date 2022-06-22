“Show Me Love” by Robin S. isn’t just a banger: It’s one of the ultimate 90s house bangers. The diva house classic dominated top-40 radio when it came out in 1990 and has maintained its pizzazz in the 30-plus years since. The remixes and then the remixes of the remixes are still dancefloor staples at clubs around the world because Robin S. brought pure heat to the thunderous groove. And now as we begin to reckon with hip-hop’s inevitable shift towards dance music production thanks to Drake’s surprise dance music album, Honestly, Nevermind, and Beyoncé’s surprise single, “Break My Soul,” it’s time to give credit to innovators like Robin S. when it’s due.

This is exactly what Beyoncé did on “Break My Soul.” The “Crazy In Love” star’s new track uses the infectious stem from “Show Me Love” throughout her new single and it’s just the greatest hat tip imaginable to Robin S. In a recent video that surfaced of Robin S., she’s over the moon at the inclusion of her hit on what’s sure to be one of this summer’s biggest pop music hits.

“This is Robin S. and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé,” the emotional singer said in the clip. “To Jay-Z, to the entire team… Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored and I am excited to see what else can happen.”

Robin S. said her son called her to say that she was “trending all over the place,” and that even though she was not contacted ahead of time before “Show Me Love” was sampled in “Break My Soul,” she added, “Maybe we can do a collab together. That’s always a dream.”

Watch a clip of Robin S.’s video message above and watch the original video for “Show Me Love” below.