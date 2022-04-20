After teasing the follow-up to his disco- and R&B-inspired album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 for the past month, Calvin Harris has finally revealed when fans can expect Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. This morning, Harris took to social media to share a picture of a billboard that read, “Calvin Harris Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” and captioned it, “Summer ’22 it’s happening #FWBV2.”

Though he didn’t offer any news in regards to an upcoming single, Harris shared a photo last week of an orchestra recording with a piece of sheet music titled “New To You.”

Fans have speculated that Charlie Puth may appear on the alleged “New To You” song, as the “Light Switch” singer tweeted that he and Harris “made a really good f*ckin song” in February.

Me and Calvin Harris made a fuckin really good song — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 28, 2022

The first iteration of Funk Wav Bounces contained collaborations with Kehlani, Frank Ocean, Migos, Khalid, Future, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande. As of now, Harris remains tight-lipped about the collaborators, but he did clarify to a fan that the phrase “wav bounces” refers to the “bouncing/exporting” of a .wav file, from audio editing software or a DAW (digital audio workstation, like GarageBand, Logic Pro, or FL Studio).

The export lol — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2022

This June will mark the five-year anniversary of Vol. 1, so it’s not unlikely that Vol. 2 may drop around that time.

