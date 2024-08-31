With Labor Day on Monday (September 2), people around the country are enjoying the holiday weekend. But, before Camila Cabello could set her out-of-office message she had one last announcement to share.

Yesterday (August 30), the “Hot Uptown” singer revealed that the deluxe edition of her C, XOXO album will arrive sooner than fans think. Despite it being just shy of her fourth studio album’s three-month anniversary, Camila Cabello won’t let that deter her plans.

On X (formerly Twitter), Camila Cabello subtly addressed the quick turnaround. “Always more stories to tell,” she wrote. “Some new songs for your night in Magic City. 9/6.”

In just one week, fans will experience a whole new set of tracks, according to the message. Although Camila Cabello hasn’t shared the tracklist, in her Instagram stories she seemed to tease that Afrobeats and Afro-pop star Ayra Starr might make a guest appearance.

If true that suggests an entirely different sonic influences from the initial project’s all rap collaborators including Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, JT, Yung Miami, and Drake.

In July, Camila Cabello penned another to discuss the body of work’s deeply personal meaning. “‘C, XOXO’ is a diary entry in the lifelong journey to live a life that is authentically and boldly and joyfully signed by me,” she wrote. “it is unbelievably hard, and it has been unbelievably vulnerable to do it out loud and put out this album… ‘C, XOXO’ was the album I needed to write. it’s the world I needed to create and live in, and it’s got some new characters – YOU.”

C, XOXO: Magic City is out 9/6 via Geffen/Interscope. Find more information here.