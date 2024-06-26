Camila Cabello is delivering some heat in time for the summer. Over the past few months, the Cuban hitmaker has been teasing her Miami-inspired fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The album arrives later this week, and features Cabello experimenting with a multitude of genres, including hip-hop and EDM.

This is also Cabello’s most collab heavy album, as various artists help her explore new avenues and play with new sounds. Ahead of the album, we’ve put together a handy guide featuring everything you need to know about C,XOXO.