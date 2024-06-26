camila cabello TOP
Rahul Bhatt
Pop

Camila Cabello’s New Album ‘C, XOXO’: The Singer Breaks Free On Her Fourth Album, And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Camila Cabello is delivering some heat in time for the summer. Over the past few months, the Cuban hitmaker has been teasing her Miami-inspired fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The album arrives later this week, and features Cabello experimenting with a multitude of genres, including hip-hop and EDM.

This is also Cabello’s most collab heavy album, as various artists help her explore new avenues and play with new sounds. Ahead of the album, we’ve put together a handy guide featuring everything you need to know about C,XOXO.

Release Date

C,XOXO is out 6/28 via Interscope. Find more information here.

Tracklist

You can see the C,XOXO tracklist below.

1. “I Luv It” feat. Playboi Carti
2. “Chanel No. 5”
3. “Pink XOXO”
4. “He Knows” Feat. Lil Nas X
5. “Twentysomethings”
6. “Dade County Dreaming” Feat. JT and Yung Miami
7. “Koshi XOXO”
8. “Hot Uptown” Feat. Drake
9. “Uuugly” Feat. Drake
10. “Dream-Girls”
11. “305TilIDie”
12. “B.O.A.T”
13. “Pretty When I Cry”
14. “June Gloom”

Features

C,XOXO has several collaborations, including songs with Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, two songs with Drake, and possibly, the last City Girls feature.

Singles

So far, Cabello has released the Playboi Carti-assisted “I Luv It” as the album’s lead single, along with the follow-up “He Knows” with Lil Nas X.

Artwork

You can see the C,XOXO artwork below.

Interscope

Tour

At the time of writing, Cabello has not yet announced a tour in support of C,XOXO.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Normani’s ‘Dopamine’ Is A Showstopping Debut
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors