Camila Cabello is delivering some heat in time for the summer. Over the past few months, the Cuban hitmaker has been teasing her Miami-inspired fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The album arrives later this week, and features Cabello experimenting with a multitude of genres, including hip-hop and EDM.
This is also Cabello’s most collab heavy album, as various artists help her explore new avenues and play with new sounds. Ahead of the album, we’ve put together a handy guide featuring everything you need to know about C,XOXO.
Release Date
C,XOXO is out 6/28 via Interscope. Find more information here.
Tracklist
You can see the C,XOXO tracklist below.
1. “I Luv It” feat. Playboi Carti
2. “Chanel No. 5”
3. “Pink XOXO”
4. “He Knows” Feat. Lil Nas X
5. “Twentysomethings”
6. “Dade County Dreaming” Feat. JT and Yung Miami
7. “Koshi XOXO”
8. “Hot Uptown” Feat. Drake
9. “Uuugly” Feat. Drake
10. “Dream-Girls”
11. “305TilIDie”
12. “B.O.A.T”
13. “Pretty When I Cry”
14. “June Gloom”
Features
C,XOXO has several collaborations, including songs with Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, two songs with Drake, and possibly, the last City Girls feature.
Singles
So far, Cabello has released the Playboi Carti-assisted “I Luv It” as the album’s lead single, along with the follow-up “He Knows” with Lil Nas X.
Artwork
You can see the C,XOXO artwork below.
Tour
At the time of writing, Cabello has not yet announced a tour in support of C,XOXO.