Is there a special angry agent in the water? That’s a question music fans have asked themselves all year following an endless cycle of diss records in rap. But the pop girlies weren’t safe. Camila Cabello and Charli XCX seemingly found themselves propelled into a fan-fueled beef too.

Yesterday (July 5), the “Hot Uptown” singer put the rumors of friction with Charli XCX to bed (hopefully for good). During an interview with Independent, Cabello claimed that the supposed online tension between the pair was just a marketing ploy.

“But [Charli] called me and was like, ‘Hey, I hope you don’t think that I’m actually mad,'” she said. “‘This is me playing into the ‘Brat’ era.’ And I totally respect that, you know?”

The ladies’ conversation was in reference to Charli XCX uploading a clip (captioned “LOL”) to her TikTok page singing along to her song “I Got It,” after Cabello teased “I Luv It.” Fans pages for the singers quickly took the video to be a direct jab and a subtle co-sign to claims that Cabello copied the track.

Then Charli XCX took to X (formerly Twitter) with another shady message. “Comee onnn mess is fun! Nothing matters,” she wrote.

comee onnn mess is fun! nothing matters! — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 7, 2024

Later in the conversation with the outlet, Cabello addressed the remarks. “There’s only one song that really references that genre a little bit for 15 seconds,” she said. “What I was worried about was the relationship between me and [Charli].”

There you have it. You can now cross off a Camila Cabello and Charli XCX feud from your 2024 beef list.