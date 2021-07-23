It’s been a couple of years since Camila Cabello dropped a solo song for her fans. The last time she did was at the end of 2019 when she delivered her sophomore album, Romance. While the effort didn’t exactly match the success of her debut album, Camila, he gave the singer another top-20 single, that being “My Oh My” with DaBaby. While that’s all well and good for the singer, that project and its songs live in the past now and her fans are ready for Cabello to begin the journey towards her upcoming third album, something she does tonight with the release of “Don’t Go Yet.”

The new track sees her request a few more hours with a special lover who originally intended to spend a short amount of time with her. “Sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night, no,” she sings, adding, “Don’t go yet.” The track is supported by dance-friendly production with a dose of Latin elements as well. It also comes with a very colorful video that Camilla uses to flaunt her dance skills with help from a cast of backup dancers

Last summer, the singer confirmed she was working on new music and shared some insight about it. “Sending so much love to everyone,” she wrote under an Instagram post. “Been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today.”

You can listen to “Don’t Go Yet” in the video above.