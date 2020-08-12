Camila Cabello closed 2019 with her sophomore album Romance, which arrived just a year after her self-titled debut. The album spawned her second and most successful single, “My Oh My,” which featured DaBaby and made for another top-five debut on the Billboard charts. In a perfect world, Cabello would have been touring the world on her Romance Tour, but just like the rest of the music industry, the pop star was forced to put her tour on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The additional time to herself seems to have sparked her creativity, as Cabello revealed she is currently writing new music.

“Sending so much love to everyone,” Cabello wrote in an update posted on Instagram. “Been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today.”

Despite the pandemic, Cabello has stayed fairly productive, recently joining Khalid, Leon Bridges, and more for a Finneas-produced cover of U2’s “Beautiful Day.” Perhaps that will inspire her to give this new project a quick turnaround.

You can check out her Instagram post above.