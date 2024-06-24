We’re now just days away from the release of Camila Cabello’s upcoming album, C, XOXO. It’s set to drop this Friday, but before that, Cabello has unleashed a preview of “Uuugly,” which is one of two Drake collaborations on the album.

Cabello performed at Rock In Rio Lisboa yesterday (June 23), where she played the interlude track between songs (while bikers did tricks on stage, no less). It’s a brief, atmospheric tune that sees Drake delivering smooth sung vocals.

Camila Cabello just premiered a new solo Drake song "UUGLY" off her album that drops next week called 'C, XOXO Summer Drake loading? from today @ Rock in Rio Lisboa festival📍pic.twitter.com/OJi90KE9yn — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 23, 2024

In a May interview, Cabello talked about working with Drake, saying, “He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars. I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a non-transactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.”

She also spoke about “Uuugly,” saying, “Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album [laughs]. I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t.”

C, XOXO is out 6/28 via Geffen/Interscope. Find more information here.