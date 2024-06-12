We are just weeks away from Camila Cabello‘s fourth album, C,XOXO. Ahead of the album, Cabello has teased a new sound. She has released the Playboi Carti collab “I Luv It,” as well as the Lil Nas X-assisted “He Knows.” As the tracks indicate, Cabello is playing with more rhythmic, electronic, and dance-ready sounds.

C,XOXO is probably her most collab-heavy album, as revealed by the tracklist, which Cabello shared to social media today (June 12). In addition to the previously released Carti and Lil Nas X collabs, Drake will feature on the song “Hot Uptown” and the follow-up interlude, “Uuugly.” Fellow Miami natives JT and Yung Miami will also appear on the album, in the song “Dade County Dreaming.” It is worth noting that the once City Girls are listed simply as JT and Yung Miami on the tracklist, indicating that this could possibly be their last feature as a duo.

You can see the full tracklist below.

1. “I Luv It” feat. Playboi Carti

2. “Chanel No. 5”

3. “Pink XOXO”

4. “He Knows” Feat. Lil Nas X

5. “Twentysomethings”

6. “Dade County Dreaming” Feat. JT and Yung Miami

7. “Koshi XOXO”

8. “Hot Uptown” Feat. Drake

9. “Uuugly” Feat. Drake

10. “Dream-Girls”

11. “305TilIDie”

12. “B.O.A.T”

13. “Pretty When I Cry”

14. “June Gloom”

C,XOXO is out 6/28 via Interscope. Find more information here.