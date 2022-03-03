The last time Camila Cabello put out an album, it went pretty well: 2019’s Romance peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and yielded a pair of Platinum-certified singles in “Liar” and “My Oh My.” (The Shawn Mendes collaboration “Señorita” also topped the charts and appeared on Mendes’ self-titled album before popping up on Romance.) Now, Cabello is getting ready to do it all again: Today (which is also the singer’s 25th birthday), she officially announced her next album is called Familia and it’s set to drop on April 8.

She made the reveal on social media today by sharing what appears to be the album cover, a photo of Cabello hugging a smiling young girl (presumably a family member, given the album title). She wrote, “2 facts: it’s my birthday and this album is my whole f*cking heart. FAMILIA. Out April 8.”

There’s no tracklist out there yet, but it very well could include her 2021 single “Don’t Go Yet,” as well as the upcoming Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam,” which is set to drop tomorrow. She also premiered a new song from the album, “La Buena Vida,” during a 2021 NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Familia is out 4/8 via Epic. Pre-order it here.