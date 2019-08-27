Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In addition to being a real-life couple, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have one of the hottest songs in the country right now… well, the hottest song, as of today. The pair are both on hand for the 2019 VMAs, and while there, they both took the stage to deliver a couple of the highlights of the evening.

Mendes actually started off alone for a high-energy, standalone rendition of “If I Can’t Have You.” A little bit later on in the program, Mendes and Cabello took the stage together so the duo could perform their No. 1 single, “Señorita.” This was actually the first time the two have gotten to play the song live, and they were in the zone, playing off each other’s energy as they were surrounded by a bevy of lights.

Cabello and Mendes are nominated for four awards together, as “Señorita” racked up nods for Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography. Mendes is also in a crowded field of folks up for Artist Of The Year, going against Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Halsey, The Jonas Brothers, and Ariana Grande.

All in all, it’s been a huge day for Cabello and Mendes. This morning, it was revealed that “Señorita” took over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which itself just toppled Lil Nas X’s monolithic “Old Town Road.” Additionally, it was also just revealed that Cabello will be one of the first musical guests on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, alongside fellow VMA nominees Eilish and Swift.

Watch clips of Mendes and Cabello’s performances above, and find the full list of this year’s nominees here.