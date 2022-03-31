With a little over a week to go before the release of her third album Familia, Camila Cabello has unveiled the tracklist. The Latin-influenced album features several tracks with Spanish titles, including “Familia,” “La Buena Vida,” and “Hasta Los Dientes,” the latter of which features Argentine singer Maria Becerra. Additionally, Familia also contains the previously released “Don’t Go Yet” and the Ed Sheeran-assisted “Bam Bam.”

The Ed Sheeran collaboration seemingly alludes to Cabello’s breakup with Shawn Mendes, which the couple announced last November, as Cabello sings, “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now.”

In addition to Sheeran and Becerra, Familia boasts a strong set of collaborators, including Willow on “Psychofreak” and Cuban singer Yotuel on “Lola.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Familia”

2. “Celia”

3. “Psychofreak” Feat. Willow

4. “Bam Bam” Feat. Ed Sheeran

5. “La Buena Vida”

6. “Quiet”

7. “Boys Don’t Cry”

8. “Hasta Los Dientes” Feat. Maria Becerra

9. “No Doubt”

10. “Don’t Go Yet”

11. “Lola” Feat. Yotuel

12. “Everyone At This Party”

Familia is out 4/8 via Epic. Pre-save it here.

