Camila Cabello has been gearing up to release her third album, Familia, for a while now, but the project is just about a week away at this point. The first taste fans got of new music from Cabello after 2019’s Romance was her summer 2021 single “Don’t Go Yet.” She performed that one at both the VMAs and the Billboard Latin Music Awards, and followed it up with a live debut of her next single, “La Buena Vida” at an NPR Tiny Desk.

After a whirlwind winter, one that included a breakup from her fellow pop star boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, and starring in Amazon’s Cinderella movie, Cabello finally announced the title of her third album and the release date in March, and quickly followed that up with the Ed Sheeran-featuring “Bam Bam.” And though it’s not a formal release of another single, Camila took to social today to give fans yet another update from the project.

In a lengthy clip posted to TikTok, she lip syncs and sings along to a song about trauma getting in the way of intimacy in a relationship, and since we haven’t seen a tracklist yet it’s hard to know what the track title is, but it definitely fits into the breakup narrative that “Bam Bam” covers. Check out the clip below.