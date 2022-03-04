Yesterday was Camila Cabello’s 25th birthday and she really made it count. She kicked things off by revealing the release date of her upcoming album Familia (out April 8), and later, she released her new Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam.” Also yesterday, she gave the song its television debut with a Late Late Show performance.

She also sat down for an interview on the program and said of the meaning of the song, “It’s something that my mom has always said to me. […] The song is about the cycles of falling in love, falling out of love; life has its ups and downs. You gotta roll with the punches, you gotta keep dancing.” She also noted of working with Sheeran on it, “It was great. I’ve been such a huge fan of Ed’s for such a long time and it was such a full-circle moment, getting to be in the studio [with him].

Meanwhile, Nathan Lane, the episode’s other guest alongside Cabello, is starring with Megan Thee Stallion and others in the upcoming movie F*cking Identical Twins. He described the film by taking a dig at Sam Elliott, who recently expressed dissatisfaction with Power Of The Dog and its “allusions of homosexuality.” Lane said, “It’s the gayest movie ever made. Sam Elliott could never see this film. If Power Of The Dog upset him, this would kill him. It’s a satirical, absurdist, R-rated queer musical based on The Parent Trap.”

Watch Cabello’s “Bam Bam” performance and other Late Late Show clips above and below.

Familia is out 4/8 via Epic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.