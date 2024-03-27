Camila Cabello has kicked off her new era. Today (March 27), the Cuban hitmaker has shared her new single, “I Luv It,” which features the elusive Playboi Carti.

Over a frenetic beat, Cabello finds herself in a state of infatuation, embracing young love. “Super twisted, sick addicted / Kiss me hard, like someday you’ll miss this / In your shower, in your power / Seein’ stars, oh my God,” she sings in one of the song’s verses.

The song also features a prominent sample of Gucci Mane‘s “Lemonade.”

“Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them,” said Cabello in a statement. “Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT”

In the song’s accompanying video, Cabello and Carti make a thrilling escape, dodging obstacles like exploding cars, home invasions, and fires. But the two reunite in a Miami bodega, dancing their way through the delusions of love.

You can see the video for “I Luv It” above.