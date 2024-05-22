Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, XOXO, is now a month and change away from its late June release date. To hold the fans over, Cabello’s latest single is the Lil Nas X team-up “He Knows,” which they’ve now given a new video.

The clip’s narrative is that the two artists are going toe-to-toe over the same man, but there’s ultimately a catch.

Cabello told Rolling Stone, “I’ve just never seen that in a video before. I just loved the idea of us fighting over this fluid guy, who we don’t know which way he’s leaning. We both would have so much fun with this and have so much fun with the video, so we got to make it a reality.”

She previously said of her upcoming album, “It’s really sitting in the discomfort of things and realizing there’s not gonna be a neat, in-a-box answer. I feel strong in these ways, weak in these ways, and there’s no real clear answer here. But the album process has been such a journey. It started out with me having that intention of going back to how it started for me, which was just sitting with myself and really getting back to that first passion of songwriting. Nerding out over references and artists and poetry — whatever — and really tapping into that.”

Watch the “He Knows” video above.

C, XOXO is out 6/28 via Geffen/Interscope. Find more information here.