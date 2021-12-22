As part of its long-running In Performance At The White House series, PBS aired Spirit Of The Season last night, which featured a number of performers bringing holiday cheer to the White House, including Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Eric Church, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices Of Service, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

Cabello brought a Latin flair to her performance of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” as she sang the holiday classic backed by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico. Meanwhile, the JoBros delivered a rendition of their original 2019 holiday single “Like It’s Christmas.” While at the White House to tape their performance, Nick, Joe, and Kevin even managed to get Joe Biden to make a TikTok video with them.

.@Camila_Cabello sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with Mariachi Herencia de México from "In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season." Premiering tonight at 8/7c! #WhiteHouseConcertPBS pic.twitter.com/Flsjruj0Ds — PBS (@PBS) December 21, 2021

Deadline reports the program was taped between December 11 and 14, as opposed to being a single concert in the East Room like it usually is, due to COVID protocols. They also note this is the first In Performance At The White House special since 2016, as none were held during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Watch Cabello and the Jonas Brothers’ performances above and check out the full In Performance show here.