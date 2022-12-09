Camila Cabello is entering the world of Afrobeats for the first time. Today (December 9), rising Nigerian singer Oxlade enlisted the pop superstar for a remix of his breakthrough hit “Ku Lo Sa.”

As Afrobeats continues to make an impact around the world, many pop stars have embraced the emerging genre. Last year, Justin Bieber jumped on “Essence” with Wizkid and Tems. Rema scored a global hit this year with “Calm Down” when Selena Gomez featured on a new version of the song. Now Oxlade is teaming up with Cabello for remix of “Ku Lo Sa.”

“When Ox said he wanted me to remix this song, I was so stoked,” Cabello wrote in an Instagram post. “Afrobeats is probably my most listened to genre of music and I have the most respect for Oxlade as a writer and an artist. I got in the booth and wrote my part in like an hour. It was so easy and fun and I love this song. Hope u love it as much as I do.”

Oxlade has become a force in Afrobeats this past year with “Ku Lo Sa.” In the heartfelt song, he sings about his determination to get closer to the woman that he’s in love with. Cabello adds a new sultry guest verse to the alluring track. Embracing her Cuban and Mexican roots, she also sings a bit in Spanish towards the end. As if “Ku Lo Sa” couldn’t be anymore irresistible, Oxlade and Cabello prove to be a dream duo.

Listen to the “Ku Lo Sa” remix above.