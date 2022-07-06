Selena Gomez Rare Beauty 2022
Selena Gomez Shares A Video Of Her Seemingly Working On A New Album

Selena Gomez has become one of TV’s favorite stars in recent years thanks to Only Murders In The Building, and Selena + Chef is also a good time. Despite her commitments on that front, Gomez has actually managed to remain relatively prolific with music lately: She dropped her album Rare in 2020 and her Revelación EP the following year (the latter of which earned Gomez her first Grammy nomination).

Now, it sure looks like she’s working on more new music, as hours ago, she shared a TikTok video of her behind a microphone in a recording studio.

While there are many reasons why Gomez could be in a high-end recording environment (voiceover for a TV show or movie, for example), the theory that she’s recording music lines up with what she said in a late-May podcast appearance: “I am in LA working on my album now.” She also added at the time, “I’m open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time’s right. It’s not the top of my priority list.”

In early 2021, Gomez seemed to be considering leaving music behind, although she later walked that back when she told Elle last August, “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music. […] I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me.”

