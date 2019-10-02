Carly Rae Jepsen Honors No Doubt’s ’90s Classic ‘Don’t Speak’ With A Faithful Cover

History will remember Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” as one of the most classic and essential singles of this past decade. 15 years before that, No Doubt released a decade-defining single single of their own, “Don’t Speak.” Today, Jepsen shared a new Spotify Singles release, and these customarily include a cover song. For hers, Jepsen chose to honor Gwen Stefani and company with a cover of “Don’t Speak.” Stylistically, Jepsen kept her rendition of the song pretty faithful to the original version, albeit slightly more subdued.

Jepsen tweeted of her Spotify Singles session, “Had so much fun recording at the iconic @ElectricLady studios w @Spotify. Hope you enjoy ‘Want You In My Room’ and my cover of @nodoubt’s ‘Don’t Speak.'”

Had so much fun recording at the iconic @ElectricLady studios w @Spotify 🎙 Hope you enjoy “Want You In My Room” and my cover of @nodoubt’s “Don’t Speak” https://t.co/ZNCl1dZiPE pic.twitter.com/848hu3joQQ — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 2, 2019

This could be seen as Jepsen returning the favor to Stefani: In 2014, Stefani (and Blake Shelton) guested on an episode of The Tonight Show to promote The Voice, and while there, she performed a lip sync “cover” of Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

Also on the Spotify Singles release is a new recording of “Want You In My Room,” a lively Dedicated single for which Jepsen recently released a video.

Listen to Jepsen’s cover of “Don’t Speak” below, and read our review of Dedicated here.